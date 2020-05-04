Feliz Cinco de Mayo! Celebrate with takeout from these 5 RVA restaurants

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is not only Taco Tuesday but Cinco de Mayo — the day the Mexican Army beat France at the Battle of Puebla. People all over Richmond today will be celebrating with a margarita in hand!

8News has got you covered on where to get tacos and other Mexican dishes this year:

La Milpa

Offering takeout and delivery

Hours:

Wong Gonzales

Offering takeout or delivery

Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

La Bamba

Offering delivery or takeout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 9: 45 p.m.

Lalo’s Cocina

Offering delivery or takeout

Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

En Su Boca