Feliz Cinco de Mayo! Celebrate with takeout from these 5 RVA restaurants

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Today is not only Taco Tuesday but Cinco de Mayo — the day the Mexican Army beat France at the Battle of Puebla. People all over Richmond today will be celebrating with a margarita in hand!

8News has got you covered on where to get tacos and other Mexican dishes this year:

La Milpa

  • Offering takeout and delivery
  • Hours:

Wong Gonzales

  • Offering takeout or delivery
  • Hours: 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.

La Bamba

  • Offering delivery or takeout
  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 9: 45 p.m.

Lalo’s Cocina

  • Offering delivery or takeout
  • Hours: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

En Su Boca

  • Offering delivery and curbside pickup
  • Hours: 12 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events