RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — If you’re a property owner in Richmond and you’re not currently required to have flood insurance, that could be changing.

As flood hazards change over time with new construction and changing weather and terrain patterns, flood maps must be updated to provide a more accurate picture of a property’s potential flood risk, as well as help determine flood insurance and building requirements.

Using newer, better data, the City said the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has proposed changes to the Flood Insurance Rate Map for the City of Richmond in order to make the current maps more accurate. The City says the ultimate goal of the new maps is to protect property owners and the community from the risks that come with flooding.

As a result of the updated maps, some Richmond buildings may be included in the high-risk flood zone for the first time, which could, in turn, require property owners of the impacted properties to purchase flood insurance.

Preliminary maps can be viewed online at http://msc.fema.gov/fmcv, and changes from the current maps can be found at the “Region 3 Changes Since Last FIRM Viewer” FEMA Region 3 Mitigation Mapping and Data.

Flood risk changing graphic (Photo: FEMA: Floodsmart.gov)

According to the City, “By law, federally regulated or insured mortgage lenders require flood insurance on buildings that are located in areas at high risk of flooding. Standard homeowners’, business owners’, and renters’ insurance policies typically don’t cover flood damage, so flood insurance is an important consideration for everyone.”

Before the maps are finalized, there are two in-person and one virtual open house/town hall events to receive community feedback and potential concerns, questions, or corrections on the changes.

The City is encouraging home and business owners, renters, realtors, mortgage lenders, surveyors and insurance agents to attend an open house to learn more about the changes.

In-person Open House Dates

Tuesday, Aug. 8 — Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Boulevard, from 6 to 7 p.m.

— Hickory Hill Community Center, 3000 E. Belt Boulevard, from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 9 — Ginter Public Library, 1200 Westbrook Avenue, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Virtual Open House/Town Hall

Tuesday, Aug. 15 — Click here on Aug. 14 for log-in/call-in instructions

Comments and appeals on the updates can be submitted to local floodplain administrator Eric Whitehurst at eric.whitehurst@RVA.gov.