RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fence and barriers around the Richmond traffic circle, which formerly held the Robert E. Lee monument, could come down later this spring.

Crews are preparing the circle for the city’s temporary landscape plan while Richmond leaders consider a permanent transformation of Monument Avenue.

On Thursday, crews were spotted with a wheelbarrow, shovel and tractor while dumping dirt onto a trailer.

In a newsletter from city council member Katherine Jordan, she said the Department of Public Works and contractors will be installing new irrigation and electrical systems, as well as $100,000 worth of plants.

The city’s Planning Commission adopted this temporary landscape plan back in October. At the time, members of the city’s Urban Design Committee and Planning Commission each said they back the removal of the fences put around the area.

However, the committee recommended the landscaping proposal be rejected stating that it doesn’t fit the culture of Monument Avenue. Some people say they wanted the circle to include a gathering space for the community.

Steve Nuckolls, who lives on Monument Avenue and agrees with the temporary landscape plan, said the traffic circle is too busy for a space like that.

“It’s a very dangerous traffic circle, one of the worst in the city. It is not a meeting space. It’s not, you know, a town square,” he said.

City leaders continue working on the long-term plan to permanently transform the historic street.

“We are one of the most welcoming streets in probably in America,” Nuckolls said. “We all want to be a destination for people to come to and so that’s kind of the sentiment of the people who live here.”

8News reached out to the city’s Department of Public Works but did not receive a response to our information requests.

Jordan said in her newsletter that once this work is complete, the fence and jersey barriers should come down later this spring. They’ll then be transferred back to the state.

“I think everybody wants to see those come down. It’s not the most attractive thing in the world,” Nuckolls said. “I mean obviously there was something here before and it’s gone and that is what it is, and, I think we need to move on as a city,” Nuckolls said.