Fence to be installed around Robert E. Lee monument in preparation for removal

Protesters with shields and gas masks wait for police action as they surround the statue of Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee on Monument Avenue in Richmond, Va., on June 23, 2020. The state ordered the area around the statue closed from sunset to sunrise, but the protesters had no plans to disperse. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — As Virginia awaits the resolution of legal challenges that have delayed the removal of the Robert E. Lee monument in Richmond, one state department is taking the necessary steps to prepare for when the time comes.

In a statement, the Department of General Services (DGS) said they will install fencing today around the Lee monument grounds to “ensure the safety of visitors and workers as part of DGS’s plan to prepare the site for the removal of the Lee statue.”

In June of 2020, Virginia Governor Ralph Northam announced that the statue would be removed. At the time, the governor asked DGS to remove the statue “as soon as possible.” However, ongoing litigation has prevented the department from doing since the Lee monument sits on state-owned land.

The Robert E. Lee monument is the last Confederate monument remaining on Richmond’s Monument Avenue. All other Confederate monuments owned by the City of Richmond were removed this past summer following protests over the death of George Floyd in Minnesota.

DGS said they want to be prepared to act quickly when a final decision is reached. The fencing is not intended to be permanent.

The department has removed all “abandoned personal items” from the site. Dena Potter with DGS told 8News they will discard all items except the basketball goals.

All memorials at the Lee monument will be staying put for now but will have to be removed for the statue’s removal.

Stay with us for updates.