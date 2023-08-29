Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fencing surrounding the Monument Avenue traffic circle, the former home to the Robert E. Lee monument, is in the process of being removed by crews in the area.

In July, trees were being planted within the space that became the focal point for protester demonstrations after the police killing of George Floyd in 2020. The Robert E. Lee Monument was ultimately removed in Sept. 2021.

On Tuesday, Aug. 29, crews removed the fencing surrounding the circle. 8News was at the scene to photograph the removal.

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

Photo of fencing surrounding the Lee Circle being removed in Richmond (Photo: Jessica Wetzler/WRIC)

8News reported in July that City officials reported that work on the circle began in April as crews worked to implement the City’s temporary landscaping plan. The plan was announced late last year and will feature $100,000 worth of plants.