RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – It’s festival season in the Richmond metropolitan area. Several events kick off this weekend — many for the first time since the pandemic started.

For the last two years, the Lebanese Food Festival has been cancelled because of COVID-19, but starting at 11 a.m., the festival is back at Saint Anthony’s Maronite Church in Glen Allen.

Preparations for the festival started in February. Volunteers have made 40,000 pies — one of only two dishes made in advance.

Another big event, back for its 103rd year, the Powhatan County Fair is returning. It’s free to get in and free to park at the event. Gates open at 5 p.m. this evening.

Wristbands for rides can be purchased on their website. Arts and crafts, helicopter rides, a dental clinic and a beer truck will be on site alongside fair rides and food.

The free dental clinic is happening from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday on fairgrounds.

Even though Friday Cheers was cancelled last week because of severe storms, it’s set to happen rain or shine, so today’s drizzly rain shouldn’t affect tonight’s show on Brown’s Island with musicians Cory Wong and Pharoah Sistare.

Gates open for Friday Cheers at 6PM. Entry points include 5th Street Bridge, T. Tyler Potterfield Bridge and Canal Walk.

No pets, outside food or coolers are allowed at Friday Cheers. Paid and free parking are available along 5th Street at the American Civil War Museum and at the Belle Isle parking lot near Brown’s Island Way. The closest option for parking to Brown’s Island is the Federal Reserve Parking Deck via Bragg Street via 5th or 7th Streets.

With the Lebanese Food Festival starting today after two years at a halt, volunteer Sandra Joseph Brown is excited.

“RVA embraced us. They are our family. And I am telling you, when we have our guests come for dinner, we mean they come for dinner. We are now seeing second and third generations of families who are coming out here because they came out here as babies in strollers,” she said.

The Powhatan County Fair and the Lebanese Food Festival is happening all weekend.