RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — From Arthur Ashe Boulevard to Roseneath Road and beyond, roads weaving throughout Richmond’s Scott’s Addition neighborhood are seeing improvements.

Fresh coats of smooth asphalt now adorn many Scott’s Addition roads where bumps and cracks were all too common not long ago. The charcoal-toned surfaces may not seem very unique or special, but community members told 8News that this has been a long time coming.

“We got a lot of customer complaints about the state of the roads over the last couple of years,” said Bobby Kruger, the owner of Brambly Park Winery on Belleville Street.

Formerly littered with potholes and bumps, the state of the neighborhood’s roads prompted businesses to fight for change for years. However, with all the construction on surrounding buildings and complexes, they were essentially told by Richmond leaders that it didn’t make sense to add roads to the “to-do” list at that time.

Back in 2017, just 30% of Richmond’s roads were considered “good or better.” Now, with repaving, restored bike lanes and additional raised crosswalks, a recent assessment carried out by the city’s Department of Public Works revealed that 70% of the city’s roads meet those “good or better” standards.

“We had people who were bottoming out in big potholes in the road and having damaged their vehicles before the paving was done,” Kruger recalled. “So, just the idea of not having to worry about that [now] is a big difference.”

Mayor Levar Stoney told 8News that the total $23 million in improvements all across the city are about tackling traffic, but also safety.

“No one wants to live in a neighborhood that is filled with potholes,” Stoney said. “No one wants to live in a neighborhood where they can’t safely cross the road. And so, we’re going to continue to invest.”

In terms of what’s next, Mayor Stoney said that the Richmond plans to continue to repave — and restore — more and more roads across the city, not just in Scott’s Addition.