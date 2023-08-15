RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Festival of Virginia Fiddling will be headed to Richmond in August.

Richmond’s Department of Parks and Recreation has announced that the festival will take place Saturday, Aug. 19 at Dogwood Dell, located in Byrd Park at 600 S. Arthur Ashe Blvd. as a part of the Festival of the Arts.

The department said fiddling workshops will be held at noon and a concert will be hosted at 5 p.m.

Anyone interested in seeing the full Festival of Arts event schedule can do so on the website of the Department of Parks and Recreation.