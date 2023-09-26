RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fifth and final person charged with the murder of a young mother and her 3-month-old daughter in 2021 was sentenced in Richmond Circuit Court on Monday, Sept. 25.

Sha-Mondrick Perry was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 15 years suspended for two counts of first-degree murder.

On April 27, 2021, a shooting at The Belt Atlantic apartments on Midlothian Turnpike resulted in the death of 30-year-old Sharnez Hill and her 3-month-old daughter, Neziah. Three other people — a 29-year-old woman and two girls, aged 11 and 15 — were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Richmond Police reported the five females were innocent bystanders who were outside enjoying the nice weather in a large courtyard when the shooting happened.

According to court documents, 18-year-old Kavon Bynum, his twin Kevon, Donald Hemmings, Shyheem Martin and Perry were driving by the apartments when they saw someone they disagreed with having a group cookout. Four of the suspects exited the vehicle with ski masks on.

Three guns were recovered at the scene — an assault rifle and two handguns.

Photos from May 2021 Celebration of Life of Sharnez Hill and her daughter, Neziah (Photo: Tyler Thrasher/WRIC)

The following day, police arrested three men — Hemmings, Martin and Perry — in connection with the shooting.

A week later, the Richmond Police Department identified twin brothers Kavon and Kevon Bynum as additional suspects. Both were soon arrested and charged with first-degree murder.

In March 2022, Kevon Bynum was sentenced to 183 years in prison for his role in the shooting. Bynum is expected to serve at least 52 years in prison, as 131 years of his sentence were suspended. In July 2023, Kavon Bynum was sentenced to 140 years in prison with 102 suspended.

Hemmings was sentenced to 20 years in prison with 16 years suspended on Aug. 10. Shyheem Martin who was sentenced to 20 years with 15 suspended on Aug. 30.

Perry was the last of the five suspects to be sentenced in connection with the April 2021 shooting.