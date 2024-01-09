RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The fifth and final suspect charged with the death of 15-year-old Tynashia Humphrey was found guilty and sentenced earlier this week.

Rashard Jackson was scheduled to begin a three-day jury trial in Richmond City Circuit Court on Monday, Jan. 8. Instead, he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Jackson was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 23 years suspended for the murder charge and three years for the firearm charge.

On Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, Humphrey was walking to a store on North 1st Street in the neighborhood of Gilpin Court when she was shot and killed around 7:30 p.m.

According to the Richmond Police Department, Humphrey was caught in the crossfire between two groups. Five suspects — all aged between 20 and 26 years old — were charged in connection to the shooting.

In June 2023, two of the suspects, Savonne Henderson and Tyree Coley, received life sentences in Richmond Circuit Court following a multi-day trial.

A third suspect, Mitchell Hudson Jr., was sentenced to 53 years with 28 years suspended later that year.

The fourth suspect, Rarmil Coley-Pettiford pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in November 2023. He was sentenced to 40 years in prison with 25 years suspended.