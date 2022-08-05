RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The panel reviewing proposals for Richmond’s Diamond District project has narrowed down the field of groups vying to redevelop the area and build a new ballpark in the city from three to two.

The city announced Friday that the Diamond District Evaluation Panel has picked two development teams — Richmond Community Development Partners and RVA Diamond Partners — to continue through the negotiating process.

The decision eliminates Vison300 Partners, led by developer Freehold Capital Management, from contention. In an email, the city said the field was narrowed down “based on the evaluation criteria.”

The project aims to replace The Diamond baseball stadium and transform the nearby area into a space that could have shops, apartments, restaurants and more. Richmond has been seeking proposals from teams on the redevelopment of the 67-acre site, publicly-owned property between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard, for months.

The city has proposed to make the area, referred to as the Diamond District, into a “mixed-use, mixed-income entertainment destination.”

The city said in May when the finalists were narrowed down from six to three that the panel was anticipating announcing the preferred developer and terms of the agreement reached in July. But the city acknowledged that the timeline could change.

Richmond has a frequently asked questions page for the project online. Here are details from the one-page concept plans, which are not final, that the teams shared with the city:

Richmond Community Development Partners

Concepts plans from Richmond Community Development Partners, which are subject to change and are shared for illustrative purposes only. (Courtesy of the city of Richmond).

Richmond Community Development Partners has JMA Ventures, the Machete Group and Tryline Capital as master developers. Enterprise Community Partners and Gilbane Development Co. have been named the team’s affordable housing developers. Retro Hospitality will work on hotel development, EDSA will be the master planner and Odell for the stadium’s architect.

“The Diamond District will become Richmond’s newest neighborhood, a vibrant urban destination anchored by a new, first-class, baseball stadium,” the team wrote in its one-page proposal to the city.

“Our plan uses strong connections — streets, bike and walking paths, green space — to seamlessly and equitably integrate the project into surrounding neighborhoods, creating an authentic place that will feel like it’s always been a part of the city.”

RVA Diamond Partners

Concepts plans from RVA Diamond Partners, which are subject to change and are shared for illustrative purposes only. (Courtesy of the city of Richmond).

RVA Diamond Partners has a development team made up of Republic, Loop Capital, Thalhimer Realty Partners, Pennrose, NixDev, Southside Community Development, Capstone, M Companies and JMI Sports. The design team will be led by SOM, Nelson Byrd Woltz, KEi, 510 Architects, Poole & Poole and Hickok Cole. Stadium design will be overseen by the DLR Group.

“RVA Diamond Partners will deliver a transformational future for the Diamond District: an authentic Richmond neighborhood and one-of-a-kind ballpark experience that celebrates creative placemaking, art, culture, sport, and the incredible upbeat personality of one of the East Coast’s most compelling cities,” the team wrote in its proposal.

“Our vision for the Diamond District is firmly rooted in the rich culture of the city and designed to catalyze a more verdant, equitable, and inclusive future for all Richmonders.”

This story is developing. Check back for updates.