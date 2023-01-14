RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A small fire in a hotel room in downtown Richmond caused some guests to evacuate, but no injuries were reported.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews were called to the Delta Hotels by Marriot on the 500 block of East Canal Street on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 14 for a report of a small fire in a room on the 7th floor.

Photo: Howard Williams, 8News

The fire was contained to the room and no guests, hotel staff or firefighters were injured. Some of the hotel’s guests were evacuated and are waiting to return to their rooms.