Fire at South Richmond facility extinguished

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to Carpenter Co.’s facility in South Richmond on Wednesday for reports of a fire.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, responding firefighters arrived at a building off Jefferson Davis Highway that had heavy smoke coming from the back of the structure. The fire was eventually isolated and extinguished.

Working Fire: Engine 21 arrived on scene 2400 Jefferson Davis Hwy with heavy smoke from the rear of the building. They located a fire that was isolated to one hopper. The fire was extinguished by the suppression system, crews are now returning to service. @CityofRichmond #1RVA pic.twitter.com/tn1Q83R4l2 — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) March 4, 2020

Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.

LATEST HEADLINES: