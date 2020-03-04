RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to Carpenter Co.’s facility in South Richmond on Wednesday for reports of a fire.
According to the Richmond Fire Department, responding firefighters arrived at a building off Jefferson Davis Highway that had heavy smoke coming from the back of the structure. The fire was eventually isolated and extinguished.
Stay with 8News for updates to this developing story.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Fire at South Richmond facility extinguished
- UVA cancels spring study abroad trips amid coronavirus concerns
- New Richmond pro women’s basketball team debuts this spring
- Trebek reaches 1-year mark in cancer fight with hope, candor
- Car runs into building in Henrico