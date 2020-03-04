Fire at South Richmond facility extinguished

Breaking News
by: WRIC Newsroom

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Crews responded to Carpenter Co.’s facility in South Richmond on Wednesday for reports of a fire.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, responding firefighters arrived at a building off Jefferson Davis Highway that had heavy smoke coming from the back of the structure. The fire was eventually isolated and extinguished.

