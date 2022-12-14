RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out on the roof of a Richmond fire station on Wednesday, Dec. 14.

The fire, which was reported around 1 p.m., was reportedly on the roof of Richmond Fire Station 8 on Williamsburg Road.

Construction workers knocked on the door of the fire station to report the flames, according to the Richmond Fire Department.

Units from Engine 8 worked the incident. According to Richmond Fire, the blaze was put out by 1:34 p.m. and it was contained to the roof of the station. No injuries were reported.

According to Richmond Fire, the roof of the fire station was in the process of being replaced when the fire occurred. The replacement project began on Monday, Dec 12, as part of the City of Richmond Capital Improvement Plan.

Members of Engine 8 will be relocated to a neighboring station until the building is cleared.