Basement catches fire in home on Cherokee Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire broke out at 10401 Cherokee Road on Sunday night. Richmond Fire Department says smoke was coming from the roof and everyone was able to escape the home as an interior attack began.

WORKING FIRE: Engine 25 arrived on scene 10401 Cherokee Rd. with heavy smoke coming from the roof of the residence. Everyone was reported outside as an interior attack began. No injuries/fatalities to report at this time, the fire is now under control. @CityofRichmond #1RVA pic.twitter.com/FcU0amLttf — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) October 12, 2020

The department tells 8News that the fire began in the home’s basement. Currently it is unclear if the fire was caused by washing machine or an electric panel located in the basement.

The fire damage was contained to the basement with light to medium smoke traveling through the rest of the house.

RFD says the fire began around 8:20 p.m. and it took about 30 minutes for crews to contain the fire. Firefighters had to be pulled from the building before completely extinguishing all of the hot spots due to an electrical issue.

RFD says no one was hurt or killed in the fire.





