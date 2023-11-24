RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire in Richmond’s Southside Friday night caused substantial damage to a mobile home but no injuries.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews responded to the 5000 block of Midlothian Turnpike for a report of a house fire at around 7:20 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 24. When they got to the scene, the crews saw fire coming out of a window on the front side.

Crews had the fire under control around 20 minutes after arriving at the scene. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire and no injuries were reported. The mobile home sustained substantial damage.

Photo: Nicole Dantzler, 8News

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.