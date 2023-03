A fire damaged an apartment in the Creighton Court area of Richmond (Photo: Amir Massenburg, 8News)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A woman has been displaced after a fire damaged an apartment in the Creighton Court area of Richmond.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, the fire took place on the 2100 block of Creighton Road on the morning of Sunday, March 26.

A woman who lived in the apartment came home, smelled smoke and called 911. The fire was confined to the apartment but caused damage to the interior. The woman was the only occupant of the apartment.