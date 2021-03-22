Fire department responds to Federal Reserve after employees exposed to ‘questionable substance’

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond employees were exposed to an unknown white powder today. According to a spokesperson for the Federal Reserve, the bank received a package with bank equipment and discovered a “questionable substance” inside.

They then called the Richmond Fire Department “out of an abundance caution.”

The RFD says they arrived at the bank around 2:40 p.m. after receiving the report that an employee had been exposed to a white powder. The Henrico hazmat team also responded to help out.

There were two employees exposed to the powder, both were isolated following the incident. As of 5 p.m., they have been released with no injuries or needed medical attention at this time.

The situation has been marked under control.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events