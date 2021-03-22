Fire department responds to Federal Reserve after employees exposed to ‘questionable substance’

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Two Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond employees were exposed to an unknown white powder today. According to a spokesperson for the Federal Reserve, the bank received a package with bank equipment and discovered a “questionable substance” inside.

They then called the Richmond Fire Department “out of an abundance caution.”

The RFD says they arrived at the bank around 2:40 p.m. after receiving the report that an employee had been exposed to a white powder. The Henrico hazmat team also responded to help out.

There were two employees exposed to the powder, both were isolated following the incident. As of 5 p.m., they have been released with no injuries or needed medical attention at this time.

The situation has been marked under control.