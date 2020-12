No one was injured during a small fire on Enfield Avenue in Richmond on Wednesday, December 2. (Photo: 8News Reporter Delaney Hall)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond fire crews responded to an early morning house fire today in the city’s southside.

The fire happened at a home on Enfield Avenue around 6:30 .am. Officials said the fire originated in a crawl space in the home.

No injuried were reported and the family was allowed to re-enter the home.

The cause is still undetermined. Stay with 8News for updates.