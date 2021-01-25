Fire officials look to educate the public on fire safety after four fires sweep RVA over the weekend

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) – At least three people are in the hospital with smoke inhalation and burns after four different fires swept the Richmond metropolitan area over the weekend.

At Dominion Place senior living, a fire started in the bedroom of an apartment on the fourth floor. The damage can clearly be seen from the outside of the building. Parts of the building are charred.

As they investigate the cause of fires in Richmond, fire officials say they want to take this time to educate the public on preventing fires.

“When you went out into the hall, the smoke was really thick, so everybody had to result to going out the one exit,” Viola Taylor, one of 60 residents evacuated from Dominion Place Saturday night, vividly remembers rushing out of the building.

Firefighters tamed blazes at one Chesterfield home, at Dominion Place senior living, at apartments on Pavilion Place and a home on Baronet Drive.

Dominion Place resident Inez Thornton tells 8News there was one thought on her mind as 60 people evacuated the building when the bedroom of a fourth floor apartment caught fire Saturday night.

“Just trying to get out safely, you know, and as quickly as possible,” Thornton said.

Also Saturday night, a second fire at a home in Richmond on Baronet Drive. Crews working the fire found an unresponsive man inside of the home.

8News spoke with Richmond Fire Lieutenant Chris Armstrong on scene about the one man who was found unresponsive in the home.

“They’re doing everything they can en route to the hospital to see if they can save his life,” he said Saturday night.

Working Fire: Engine 22 arrived on scene 3106 Bacronet Dr. with heavy smoke and fire coming from the home. The initial report was a male was possibly inside. Truck 9 conducted a search and found someone down inside, they removed the individual, patient care has began. #1RVA pic.twitter.com/TyWwJmxb27 — Richmond Fire Dept (@RFDVA) January 24, 2021

Sunday, a two more fires occurred, one at apartments on Pavilion Place, and the other at a home in Chesterfield, displacing at least six apartment units and a family of five.

Fire crews are at the 2800 Block of Pavilion Place @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/JcEsRSMLBT — Jacob Sexton @ Being Essential (@_JacobSexton) January 24, 2021

The Red Cross is assisting the family of five and 17 people displaced from the apartment complex on Pavilion Place.

As the temperatures drop, we also talked to Richmond Fire Lieutenant Chris Armstrong again Monday on how he’s using this time to educate the public on preventing fires like these.

“People turn to crank up their heat a little bit more, or what they do is they get a little too close. They get a little too close to the fires and they shouldn’t. Especially for fireplaces and your baseboard heaters and also your space heaters,” he said.

Lt. Armstrong tells 8News unattended cooking remains the lead cause of fires nationally.

He reminds the public to make sure no wires are frayed on space heaters, keep stove tops clean of debris and never leave a pan unattended while cooking.

He says to always make sure to have a working smoke alarm. Most local fire departments have free smoke alarm programs.

Officials confirm the Dominion Place fire was accidental and say the Baronet Drive fire is still under investigation.

Stay with us for updates on the man found unresponsive on Baronet Drive and the two people sent to the hospital for smoke inhalation at Dominion Place.