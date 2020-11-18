Fire on VCU’s Monroe Park campus under control; people asked to avoid the area

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) – UPDATE: In a tweet, VCU said about a dozen classes set to meet in the building today are being relocated. Students will be informed through Navigate and faculty will be reached by email to find out the new location of their class.
A fire this morning at Virginia Commonwealth University prompted a temporary evacuation of some buildings. The fire was located in the Trani Life Science Building at 1000 W. Cary St. on the Monroe Park campus.
VCU says that the fire is now under control and surrounding buildings can be reoccupied, but people are asked to continue avoiding the area and to expect traffic delays. The Trani Life Sciences building will remain closed at this time.
VCU Police and Richmond Fire Department responded to the fire just before 10:45 a.m. for reports of a fire on the roof, according to a notification from VCU. The building was evacuated and no injuries have been reported.
The fire appears to have been limited to the roof of the Life Sciences building and the cause is being investigated.
According to Twitter posts from VCU Rec Sports, the Cary Street Gym has reopened. The gym had been temporarily closed because of fire-related activity in the area. VCU says that the gym was not damaged by the fire – the Life Sciences building is located across the street.
