RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A raging fire inside a building along Meadowbridge Road in Richmond’s Northside has prompted emergency crews to respond during the morning on Saturday.

Officials said the initial report of the fire along the 3000 block of Meadowbridge Road came in at 6:55 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 6.

At around 8 a.m., a spokesperson for the Richmond Fire Department said the cause of the fire was not yet known and that emergency personnel have not yet been able to enter the building.

The spokesperson said firefighters will investigate as soon as they can enter the building.

(Photo: William Berksteiner/ 8News)

Caution tape and was seen blocking off Meadowbridge Road from 1st Avenue, with multiple fire trucks on scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.