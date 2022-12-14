RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A fire began on the roof of a Richmond fire station on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire was reported on the 1000 block of Williamsburg Road in Richmond just before 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 14. This fire reportedly is on the roof of Richmond Fire Station 8.

Nearby construction workers knocked on the door of Fire Station 8 to report the fire, according to Richmond Fire. Engine 8 was on scene and created a defensive attack.

The fire was put out by 1:34 p.m. It was contained to the roof and no injuries were reported.

Credit: Madeline Shumate

Members of Engine 8 will be relocated to a neighboring fire station until the building can be cleared, according to Richmond Fire.

According to Richmond Fire, replacement of the roof at the fire station began on Monday, Dec 12, as part of a scheduled project in the City of Richmond Capital Improvement Plan.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.