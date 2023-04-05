RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — An out of commission fire truck is hitting the Richmond streets, but not for the reason you may think. It’s the community’s newest party truck.

It looks — and sounds — like a fire truck, but has an entirely different purpose, according to Taylor Pace and his team at Play RVA.

“It is now going to be able to go out and give people enjoyment,” Pace said.

The team purchased the fully operating, classic fire truck from Facebook Marketplace. It made its way to central Virginia all the way from Plumville, Pennsylvania.

“When we got this truck, we realized that it’s barely even broken in,” Pace said. “It had less than 30,000 miles on it.”

The truck was no longer fit for the Pennsylvania fire station’s use, so it likely would have been in a junkyard or turned to scrap metal.

“You don’t want it to end up in a junkyard,” Pace said.

So Pace and his team purchased the vehicle from the Pennsylvania fire station and decided to re-purpose it. Of course, it still has its sirens and gadgets, along with a few additions.

“Two TV’s, a refrigerator, and it has four taps in the back,” Pace said. “It’s got a photo booth up front.”

Play RVA hopes the truck will represent a vessel for fun across the community.

“Its original use was fighting fires and it helped people,” Pace shared. “Now, its new life is going out and putting smiles on faces, making people happy.”

Pace’s team hopes to find more trucks to save in the future, including — but not limited to — more emergency trucks or even military vehicles.

If you’re interested in taking a ride you can visit the Play RVA website here.