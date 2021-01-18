RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Deparment issued a summonses for possession of a concealed firearm without a concealed carry permit near the Lee Monument on Monday.
Police confiscated one firearm from Franklin Thurston at the intersection of W. Grace Street and Allen Avenue.
RPD confirmed with 8News that there were no arrests or additional citations.
LATEST HEADLINES
- Virginia State University honors Martin Luther King Jr. with socially distanced discussion
- Harvard physicist: ‘Serious possibility’ alien spacecraft visited solar system
- UPDATE: One VSP trooper shows up to ‘observe’ Virginia Citizens Defense League members caravan, no league members in sight
- Richmond police investigating Broad Street shooting
- Firearm confiscated near Lee Monument on Lobby Day