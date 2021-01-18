Firearm confiscated near Lee Monument on Lobby Day

Signs hanging on Monument Avenue to remind people of firearms restrictions. (Photo by 8News Photographer Quincy Tucker)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Police Deparment issued a summonses for possession of a concealed firearm without a concealed carry permit near the Lee Monument on Monday.

Police confiscated one firearm from Franklin Thurston at the intersection of W. Grace Street and Allen Avenue.

RPD confirmed with 8News that there were no arrests or additional citations.