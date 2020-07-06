Firearms are now prohibited in the City of Richmond’s facilities and parks

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The City of Richmond sent out an announcement on Monday reminding citizens that as of July 1, firearms are prohibited from city-owned buildings, parks, recreational and community facilities.

No person shall carry any firearm within any City-owned building, park, or recreation or community facility. This prohibition shall not apply to any duly authorized (i) military personnel in the performance of their lawful duties, (ii) law enforcement officer, or (iii) security guard contracted or employed by the City. Ord. No. 2019-165, § 1, 7-1-2019

While the Richmond City Council passed the mayor’s ordinance in July of 2019, it did not go into effect until this year because the state legislature only recently voted to give municipalities the power to limit guns in certain spaces.

“No Richmonder should ever be threatened by gun violence,” said Mayor Levar Stoney. “This is especially true in public spaces like parks and community centers, where residents expect to enjoy public amenities, not fear for their lives.”

Here are some of the places you can’t bring a firearm:

City Hall

Community centers

All public parks

The two Department of Social Services locations

