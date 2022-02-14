Firefighter injured during Fox Elementary fire

William Fox Elementary School in Richmond’s Fan District was ablaze late Friday night with flames showing prominently from the school’s roof. (Photo 02/11/22, Percell Jackson, Commonwealth Media Group)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A firefighter who was among the crews called to the Fox Elementary School fire in Richmond on Friday night reported an injury on Monday.

According the Richmond Fire Department, the firefighter was injured in connection to the fire and first sought treatment today. They are expected to recover.

There is still no known cause or origin of the three-alarm fire. As of Monday, the Richmond Fire Department does not expect the fire was caused by arson.

There were firefighters at the scene from Friday night at 9:29 p.m. until Saturday around 9 p.m. Firefighters returned again on Sunday morning at 8 a.m. when smoke started coming from the building again, crews remained on fire watch until around 2:30 p.m.