Firefighter injured fighting fire at vacant bank in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) –A Richmond firefighter was injured battling a fire at a vacant bank on Marlowe Road. The fire broke out on Saturday afternoon and crews spent almost an hour battling the blaze.

Firefighters were called to the Wells Fargo on Marlowe Road for a fire at 4:04 p.m. Crews saw heavy smoke coming from the drive-thru roof.

According to the Richmond Fire Department, crews had to force their way into the vacant bank to put out the fire. The fire was out by 4:54 p.m.

One of the firefighters was hurt and is being treated for a “minor injury.”

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.