The Richmond Fire Department battled an apartment fire on Maury Street earlier this morning. (Photo courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department battled an apartment fire on Maury Street on Thursday morning.

At about 10 a.m. the department said crews responded to 2438 Maury Street for an apartment fire. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming from the second floor.

Crews quickly got water on the fire and prevented it from spreading to other units. They said the incident was under control at 10:14 a.m.

The fire department said all occupants got out of the building safely.