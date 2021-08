RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond firefighters are canvassing neighborhoods, reminding people to check or install their smoke alarms.

It comes after a string of deadly fires in our area, including one over this past weekend that killed a mother and two children.

The fire safety campaign started back in May, and so far they’ve canvassed over 1,500 homes and installed 250 smoke alarms.

If you need a smoke detector, contact the Richmond Fire Department at (804) 646 2500.