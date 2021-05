RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department responded to an apartment fire Thursday evening.

According to firefighters, crews arrived at the 4000 block of Old Brook Broad for reports of an apartment fire. Once on the scene, they saw black smoke coming from the second floor of a building

Richmond Fire quickly got water on the fire and it was marked under control at 7:18 p.m.

Authorities believe the fire started on a stove and said no injuries were reported.