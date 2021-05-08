Firefighters to go door to door following fatal fire

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond residents can expect a knock at their door in the coming weeks as firefighters go door to door promoting fire safety.

Richmond Fire’s Prevention Office canvassed Saturday in the Northside of the city to speak to the community about safety protocols following last week’s two fatal house fires.

The department said all RFD companies have each been challenged to make contact with 100 households within their districts this month. Firefighters are trying to educate the community on what they can do to prevent house fires, sharing information with residents about smoke alarms and escape plans.

RFD gave a few tips in order to stay alive during a fire. The department said the tips might seem like common sense but they’ve seen commonalities among the five fatal house fires this year.

Get out and stay out of a house on fire. Make and practice a fire escape plan.

Clear the clutter, as it can become an obstacle to escape. Have a clear path to your exits.

Do not overload extension cords and power strips. Major appliances should be plugged directly into a wall outlet.

Have working smoke alarms and test them once a month. Replace your alarms after 10 years.

Always smoke outside. Never smoke in bed. Make sure cigarettes and ashes are put out completely.