Firefighters work to put out fire at Croaker’s Spot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department (RFD) responded to reports of a fire at Croaker’s Spot on Hull Street Road.

RFD arrived around 11:03 a.m. where crews could see smoke coming from the restaurant’s roof and fire in the kitchen area.

WORKING FIRE: At approximately 11:03 a.m., crews responded to Croaker’s Spot at 1024 Hull Street for the report of structure fire. Once on scene, they saw smoke coming from the roof & fire in the kitchen area. All occupants evacuated. Crews working to get incident under control. pic.twitter.com/h0L1uVCEi8 — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) March 10, 2021

Officials tell 8News the entire building had to be evacuated because of the smoke that was seen coming from the roof.

Two restaurant employees were treated on the scene.

RFD started to break down their equipment around 12:20 p.m., and the inspector now has to determine if and when the restaurant can reopen.

