Firefighters work to put out fire at Croaker’s Spot in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond Fire Department (RFD) responded to reports of a fire at Croaker’s Spot on Hull Street Road.
RFD arrived around 11:03 a.m. where crews could see smoke coming from the restaurant’s roof and fire in the kitchen area.
Officials tell 8News the entire building had to be evacuated because of the smoke that was seen coming from the roof.
Two restaurant employees were treated on the scene.
RFD started to break down their equipment around 12:20 p.m., and the inspector now has to determine if and when the restaurant can reopen.
