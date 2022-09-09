RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Firehouse Theatre on Broad Street in Richmond is presenting a world premiere of a new musical, “Gabriel,” starting this weekend.

The musical tells the story of the biggest planned slave rebellion in Virginia history that took place in Richmond.

Gabriel The Musical

What do you know about Black History, or what do you think you know? ​The Civil Rights Movement didn’t start with Black Lives Matter, the March on Washington, or the Civil War. Set in the summer of 1800, GABRIEL tells the story of the biggest planned slave revolution in Virginia history. The rebellion would have overthrown the entire state government and bring freedom to thousands. Based on the true and little known Richmond story, this world premiere musical portrays the state-wide insurrection led by Gabriel, a literate blacksmith enslaved on Thomas Prosser’s tobacco plantation in Henrico. Never heard of him? Then come find out why his story has been lost, buried, and forgotten. Description from Firehouse Theater’s website

The show runs through October 2 with 3 of the shows already selling out. The book is by Jerold Solomon, Foster Solomon and Ron Klipp. Music and lyrics were written by Klipp and the show is directed by Foster Solomon with musical direction by Billy Dye.

Tickets are $38 for general admission and $25 for students. All audience members will be required to wear face masks.

If you are interested in tickets, visit the Firehouse Theatre website.