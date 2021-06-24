Fourth of July fireworks to be held at Dogwood Dell in Richmond this year

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Looking for a place to watch fireworks this year? Head to Dogwood Dell for a fireworks display in RVA!

The city’s Parks Recreation and Community Facilities (PRCF) announced a fireworks show will take place on Sunday, July 4 starting at 9:15 p.m.

This year’s celebration will be different — there will be no entertainment or food vendors before the fireworks show.

The show can be seen from the Shields and Swan Lakes area, Fountain Lake area and the area in front of the historic Carillon. Seating within the Dogwood Dell Amphitheater will not be allowed.

Richmond police will be enforcing no parking zones from 12 to 11 p.m. Arthur Ashe Boulevard will close at 6 p.m

700-1000 block of Blanton Avenue between Garrett Street and Grant Street (Both sides)

Arthur Ashe Boulevard between Blanton and Idlewood Avenue (Both sides)

Park Drive between Pump House Dr. and Blanton Avenue (Both sides)

Idlewood Avenue between S. Arthur Ashe Boulevard and S. Robinson Street (Both sides)

People who attend the event can park at Ruger Field, Fountain Lake and Shields Lake.