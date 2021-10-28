First Broadway in Richmond musical ‘Anastasia’ premieres 18-month pandemic shutdown

Broadway in Richmond makes its return after more than 18 months with its first presentation of ‘Anastasia the Musical.’ (Photo: Rachel Keller)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC)– Broadway in Richmond makes its return after more than 18 months with its first presentation of ‘Anastasia the Musical.’

The musical is showing at the Altria Theater through Sunday, Oct. 31. The musical stars Kyla Stone, who is the first black actress to play the role of Anya.

Cindy Creasy, the spokesperson for Broadway in Richmond, said the last live musical that was held at the Altria Theater was ‘Cats’ in February of 2020.

“It’s just so nice to see people happy again and sitting in their seats for a wonderful night of magic,” Creasy said.

A month after Broadway in Richmond shutdown, the Altria Theater immediately canceled its shows, closing its doors for nearly a year and a half.

“It was a long time that this building was more or less empty,” said Tim Miller, the director of sales and marketing. “Commercial shows and private events are our only source of revenue so we went for months without being able to generate any revenue.”

Miller said this resulted in some employees being furloughed or even laid off. Miller told 8news, he’s excited about having all shows back in the house as staff finally are feeling a step closer to normalcy.

“It’s a fantastic feeling for everyone to be employed again and to be able to share their gifts and talents,” Creasy said.

Guests who buy tickets must provide proof of full COVID vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test taken no more than 72 hours before the performance. The venue will accept physical vaccination cards, a scanned copy of your original card, a photograph of your vaccination card on your smartphone or scanned digital vaccination records from the VDH Smart Health Verifier App.

Masks are required when not eating or drinking. Guests should also bring a photo ID. Children will not be required to present a photo ID if they are accompanied by an adult. Guests are advised to check their email and/or the Altria Theater website before arriving to check the requirements.

Student tickets are available for $25 but tickets must be purchased on the same day as the show.

Broadway in Richmond will monitor safety guidelines and will reevaluate requirements before the next show in February.