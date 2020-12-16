First dose of COVID-19 vaccine to be given to VCU Health front-line medical workers

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — VCU Health is preparing to administer the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to healthcare workers this afternoon.

Officials say they received their first shipment of the vaccine Tuesday which included about 4,000 doses.

A dose of the COVID-19 vaccine that arrived at VCU Medical Center Tuesday. (Kevin Morley, University Marketing)

The vaccinations will be offered first to front-line medical workers who care for COVID-19 patients. That includes those working in the intensive care unit or emergency department.

According to VCU Health, VCU Medical Center is only one of a few facilities in the state that’s able to properly store the vaccine.

“As an academic medical center, we conduct research trials that require ultra-cold freezers to preserve the stability of the drugs being studied,” said Rodney Stiltner, Pharm.D., director of pharmacy services at VCU Health Systems. “Our pharmacy staff will use special thermal gloves to remove the vaccine from the freezer in preparing each day’s dosage.”

Wednesday’s vaccination schedule will run from noon to 5 p.m. Workers will also be able to get their dose from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday and 7:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. next week. Front-line medical workers need to sign up online for a designated slot.