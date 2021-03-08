First doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administered in Central Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District is expecting to vaccinate between 2,000 to 3,000 pre-registered people at today’s mass vaccination event.
People who attend will receive the first doses of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Central Virginia.
Last week in a Zoom call, the health district said they expected to receive a 5,000 supply of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine over the weekend.
Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager, said the health district is unsure of how many J&J vaccines it will receive in the future. The health district has already been told that following the first J&J shipment their will be a dip in supply.
On Wednesday, RHHD will hold another mass vaccination event with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.