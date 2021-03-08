First doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administered in Central Virginia

Mass vaccination event in Richmond where the first doses of the J7J vaccine will be administered in Central Virginia on March 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District is expecting to vaccinate between 2,000 to 3,000 pre-registered people at today’s mass vaccination event.

People who attend will receive the first doses of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Central Virginia.

Gov. Ralph Northam speaking at the first Johnson and Johnson vaccination event in Central Virginia on March 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

Last week in a Zoom call, the health district said they expected to receive a 5,000 supply of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine over the weekend.

HAPPENING NOW: The Richmond-Henrico health districts are vaccinating 2,000-3,000 people today at the Richmond Raceway with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This is the first distribution of the J&J vaccine in Central Virginia. Gov. Northam is expected to speak momentarily. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/gYx0Y3xVx0 — Sabrina Shutters (@SabrinaShutters) March 8, 2021

Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager, said the health district is unsure of how many J&J vaccines it will receive in the future. The health district has already been told that following the first J&J shipment their will be a dip in supply.

Mass vaccination event in Richmond, Virginia on March 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

On Wednesday, RHHD will hold another mass vaccination event with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.