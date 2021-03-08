First doses of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine administered in Central Virginia

Richmond

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:
J&J Vaccination event

Mass vaccination event in Richmond where the first doses of the J7J vaccine will be administered in Central Virginia on March 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Richmond and Henrico Health District is expecting to vaccinate between 2,000 to 3,000 pre-registered people at today’s mass vaccination event.

People who attend will receive the first doses of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in Central Virginia.

northam at johnson and johnson vaccine event
Gov. Ralph Northam speaking at the first Johnson and Johnson vaccination event in Central Virginia on March 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News reporter Sabrina Shutters)

Last week in a Zoom call, the health district said they expected to receive a 5,000 supply of the one-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccine over the weekend.

Amy Popovich, RHHD Nurse Manager, said the health district is unsure of how many J&J vaccines it will receive in the future. The health district has already been told that following the first J&J shipment their will be a dip in supply.

mass vaccination event
Mass vaccination event in Richmond, Virginia on March 8, 2021. (Photo: 8News Reporter Sabrina Shutters)

On Wednesday, RHHD will hold another mass vaccination event with Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events