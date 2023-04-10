RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Poetry enthusiasts rejoice! The Visual Arts Center will host the inaugural Richmond Poetry Fest this weekend.

The festival was created by the center’s writers-in-residence — Rosa Castellano, Laura Chow Reeve and Emily Okamoto-Green — in an effort to celebrate poetry and the local writing community.

“Poetry is a special kind of writing and so it needed a special kind of celebration—a festival to bring together Richmond’s diverse writing communities to share what makes each so vibrant and necessary to the whole,” Castellano said.

The event will feature readings, writing workshops, creative activity tables, vendors and more.

The Richmond Poetry Festival will begin on Friday, April 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. and continue on Saturday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. All events will take place at the Visual Arts Center at 1812 W. Grace St.