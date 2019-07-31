First plan in 50 years could bring changes to parks along the James River

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Friends of the James River Park are looking for feedback on its first master plan in more than 50 years.

Thousands of people responded to surveys and attended meetings that led to the creation of the plan.

The document looks at improvements for the 600 acres from Ancarrow’s Landing to the Huguenot Flatwater.

It looks at acquiring public and private land, conserving natural resources in parks like Pony Pasture and Belle Isle and creating new bike and hiking trails in the parks.

The master plan also looks at improving existing buildings and building a new education center.

Several respondents to surveys say they want bike and hiking trails connected along the parks, and they want more parking.

Now the organizers have to prioritize new programs because the city will have to approve the spending.

