RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police have identified a man who died after he was shot in Richmond’s Southside last Friday.

According to the Richmond Police Department, the victim in the shooting that took place on Dec. 9 has been identified as 22-year-old Deandre Broidy of Richmond.

Shortly after 2 p.m. on Dec. 9, officers were called to the 2200 block of Ruffin Road for a reported shooting. When the officers arrived at the scene, they did not find any victims. However, the officers did find Broidy in the 5600 block of Warwick Road with a gunshot wound, according to police.

Police said detectives later determined that Broidy was shot in the 2200 block of Ruffin Road and had attempted to take himself to the hospital following the incident.

Broidy was then taken to the hospital by emergency medical personnel after the officers found him, according to police, who also added that Broidy succumbed to his injury and was pronounced dead at the hospital.

The medical examiner is working to determine the cause and manner of death.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide and deputies are continuing to gather details. Anyone with information is asked to call Maj. Crimes Det. M. Godwin at 804-646-5533, or submit a web tip through P3 Tips. Those who send tips may choose to remain anonymous.