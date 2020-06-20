First Virginia Regiment statue the latest to fall in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The First Virginia Regiment statue in the Fan’s Meadow Park was found toppled over on Saturday morning.
Located about a block away from Monument Avenue the statue was part of a monument for the First Virginia Regiment’s fallen soldiers. The regiment was formed in 1754, 21 years before the Revolutionary War.
Other statues that have been pulled down include the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue, the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park and the Williams Carter Wickham statue in Monroe Park.
