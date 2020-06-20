First Virginia Regiment statue the latest to fall in Richmond

A resident who live nears the statue took this photo before 10 a.m.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The First Virginia Regiment statue in the Fan’s Meadow Park was found toppled over on Saturday morning.

Located about a block away from Monument Avenue the statue was part of a monument for the First Virginia Regiment’s fallen soldiers. The regiment was formed in 1754, 21 years before the Revolutionary War.

DEVELOPING—Richmond’s 5th statue has been torn down.



The First Virginia Regiment Monument stood a block away from Monument Avenue in the Fan District’s Meadow Park.



A neighbor saw it getting hauled away this morning, leaving behind an empty pedestal tagged with graffiti. @8NEWS pic.twitter.com/YOBMn06vUF — Julia Heimlich (@JuliaHeimlich) June 20, 2020

Other statues that have been pulled down include the Jefferson Davis statue on Monument Avenue, the Christopher Columbus statue in Byrd Park and the Williams Carter Wickham statue in Monroe Park.

This is an ongoing story stay with 8News for updates.