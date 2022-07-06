RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A so-called “fish passage” is being built at Bosher’s Dam on the James River in an effort to protect eels during their annual migration to the ocean.

The water pathway will allow young eels to bypass the dam during their migration to sea during the fall. By protecting them from the dam, these passages aim to rebuild declining numbers in the American eel population.

According to Alan Weaver from the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, the eels live between 15 and 20 years once fully grown. During their lifespan, American eels are an important part of the ecosystem due to their role as both predator and prey. Eels keep other fish and aquatic animal populations under control, and, in turn, they also serve as a food source for birds and other fish.