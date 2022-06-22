Five adults and a dog were displaced after a massive tree smashed into their home Wednesday afternoon. (Photo Courtesy of the Richmond Fire Department)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five adults and a dog have been displaced after a massive tree smashed into their home.

The tree fell on the house – located at 1021 Goddin Street – during a bout of severe weather in the central Virginia region Wednesday, around 4 p.m.

The Richmond Fire Department said a building inspector and code enforcement were notified of the incident. Dominion Energy was also notified because the tree pulled down service lines.

Nobody was injured, and the Virginia Red Cross was requested to help the five adults and dog.