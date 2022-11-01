A total of five people were injured in four shootings on Halloween night or in the early morning of Nov. 1 in Richmond.

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A total of five people in Richmond are dealing with non-life-threatening injuries after four shootings on Halloween night, or in the early morning of Nov. 1.

According to the Richmond Police Department, just before 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31, officers responded to the 1600 block of Glenfield Avenue in the Hillside Court area of the city’s Southside for a report of a shooting.

When officers arrived they found two men who had been shot. They were both taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than 15 minutes later, at around 8:42 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue for a report of a person shot. At the scene, they found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Later, at around 3:21 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 1, officers responded to the corner of West Broad Street and North Adams Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they found a woman who had been shot. She was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Less than an hour later, at 4:13 a.m., officers responded to the 600 block of West Bacon Street for a report of a person shot. When they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information related to any of these incidents is asked to call Richmond Police at 804-646-6456.