A puppy died after it was found shot four times in Richmond on Monday, Nov. 7 (Photos: Richmond Animal Care and Control)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A five-month-old puppy is now dead after being shot multiple times in Richmond, according to Richmond Animal Care and Control (RACC).

The male puppy was found on Monday, Nov. 7 in the 2000 block of Accommodation Street, near the Mosby Court area. RACC said the puppy had been shot four times and died before he was able to be saved.

RACC said the puppy was a tan and white pit bull mix wearing a green camo nylon collar. Actual photos of the puppy were withheld by RACC due to their graphic content, but are posted in the RACC Medical Pics Facebook group.

X-Ray photos show three bullets in the puppy’s body, and one in its head.

Richmond Animal Care and Control is asking those who may have information on the shooting, or the puppy, to call 804-646-5573, email Paul.campbell@rva.gov or contact the Richmond Police Department.