RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Five people have now been charged for the September shooting on North 1st Street in Richmond that resulted in the death of a 15-year-old girl.

On the evening of Monday, Sept. 12, Richmond Police officers responded to the 900 block of North 1st Street in the Gilpin Court neighborhood for a report of shots fired. When officers arrived, they found a 15-year-old girl down and unresponsive on the sidewalk with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Richmond Police and Mayor Levar Stoney previously said the young girl was walking to the store with friends when she got caught in between two groups that were shooting at each other.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, Richmond Police announced that five people had been arrested in connection to the homicide.

Rarmil Coley-Pettiford, 25, of Richmond, has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place and discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

Tyree Coley, 20, of Richmond has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Savonne Henderson, 23, of Henrico, has been charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, discharge of a firearm in a public place, and discharge of a firearm from a moving vehicle.

Mitchell Hudson, Jr., 20, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Rashard Jackson, 21, of Richmond, has been charged with conspiracy to commit murder.

Additional charges are pending, according to Richmond Police.

“This was a senseless act of violence which resulted in the heartbreaking death of a young lady,” Chief Gerald M. Smith said of the incident. “We all have a role to play when it comes to stopping gun violence. We must act now to prevent more tragedies from ruining more lives and families.”

Anyone with further information about this homicide is asked to contact Major Crimes Detective P. Ripley at 804-646-0423.