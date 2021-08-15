Flash flood warning in effect across the area as heavy rains move through the area on Sunday

Photo from 8News producer Synclaire Cruel shows high flood waters on a street in Richmond on Aug. 15. Photo: Synclaire Cruel/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second consecutive afternoon, heavy rains and severe storms have moved through the Richmond metro area, creating problems for drivers and flooding on Richmond streets.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Chesterfield County until 8 p.m. and Richmond, Hanover and Henrico until 8:15 p.m.

Two vehicles overturned on their side on Interstate 195 in Richmond Sunday as heavy rain moved through the area, creating issues for drivers on area roads. Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Members of the 8News team also captured video of high flood waters on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

In the past half hour, we have responded to multiple calls for vehicles in high water – along I-195N at Patterson Ave/Grove Ave, W Broad St/Dabney Rd, 2900 Block of N Arthur Ashe Blvd, & W Franklin St/Kent Rd. Please avoid those areas. #TurnAroundDontDrown https://t.co/YrW7dzXvHJ — Richmond Fire Department (@RFDVA) August 15, 2021

#breakingweather #news #richmondva #rva As two cars are stranded in flooded waters at Westwood Ave . and the 4000 block of West Broad Street Richmond firefighters block others from making their way into the standing water that is the aftermath of torrential rain in the area. pic.twitter.com/EZGWXSlh9s — Richmond Free Press (@FreePressRVA) August 15, 2021

