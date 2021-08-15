Flash flood warning in effect across the area as heavy rains move through the area on Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second consecutive afternoon, heavy rains and severe storms have moved through the Richmond metro area, creating problems for drivers and flooding on Richmond streets.
The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Chesterfield County until 8 p.m. and Richmond, Hanover and Henrico until 8:15 p.m.
Members of the 8News team also captured video of high flood waters on Monument Avenue in Richmond.
