Flash flood warning in effect across the area as heavy rains move through the area on Sunday

Richmond

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo from 8News producer Synclaire Cruel shows high flood waters on a street in Richmond on Aug. 15. Photo: Synclaire Cruel/8News

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — For the second consecutive afternoon, heavy rains and severe storms have moved through the Richmond metro area, creating problems for drivers and flooding on Richmond streets.

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood warning for Chesterfield County until 8 p.m. and Richmond, Hanover and Henrico until 8:15 p.m.

Two vehicles overturned on their side on Interstate 195 in Richmond Sunday as heavy rain moved through the area, creating issues for drivers on area roads. Photo: Sam Hooper/8News

Members of the 8News team also captured video of high flood waters on Monument Avenue in Richmond.

Be sure to check out the latest StormTracker 8 forecast HERE, and tune in to 8News at 6 p.m. for updates from StormTracker 8 meteorologist David Williams.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

More Trending Stories

Local Events