RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Flights at Richmond International Airport (RIC) this morning are taking off on time, other than a few delays on Breeze and United Airlines. This comes after severe weather hit the Atlantic coast and caused airports to have thousands of delays and hundreds of cancelations yesterday.

A few out-of-state travelers ended up at RIC due to the airport being a connecting destination – worrying not only about rebooking flights, but tracking down their luggage.

According to flight tracker, Flight Aware, as of Thursday morning, 790 flights have been delayed, and roughly 375 have been canceled nationwide.

