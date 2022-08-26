RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — A flipped car is causing traffic backups on Dock Street in Richmond.

The small silver sedan can be seen in the photo below flipped completely over. Richmond Fire and EMS is on scene attending to the incident.

The incident occurred Friday morning around 8:30 a.m. and caused traffic backups in the vicinity of Dock Street and 18th Street in the downtown area.

The Richmond Police Department said an investigation into the crash is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story, stay with 8News for updates.